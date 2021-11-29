Confirmed: Ralf Rangnick is the new Manchester United manager

Manchester United have confirmed Ralf Rangnick is the new manager at Old Trafford.

The German will step into the role left vacant from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking last Sunday to take charge of the club on an interim basis until the end of the season. From then, he will then move into a consultancy role for the club.

This move comes as Manchester United are rumoured to be looking at Mauricio Pochettino taking charge of the club on a permanent basis from the end of the season.

Rangnick is perhaps most famous for his work with German giants RB Leipzig. He is sometimes referred to as the "godfather of gegenpressing", with the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralph Hasenhuttl all citing him as an influence.

In 2020, he was heavily expected to become manager at AC Milan. The Rossoneri chose instead to give the job to Stefan Piolo full-time, after he was manager in a caretaker-type role.

Rangnick leaves Lokomotiv Moscow, where he is acting right now in a Head of Sports Development role.

Manchester United sacked Solskjaer after a run of poor results that culminated in a 4-1 defeat away at Watford. The Red Devils are now eighth in the table.

Michael Carrick was put in temporary charge of the club following the Norwegian's dismissal. Carrick oversaw the win away to Villarreal in the Champions League, which has taken United to the next round of the competition.

Rangnick's first Premier League match in charge of his new side is expected to be against Arsenal.