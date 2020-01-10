Emile Smith Rowe completes loan move to Huddersfield

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has joined Huddersfield on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has made six appearances for the Gunners across the Europa League, Carabao Cup and Premier League this campaign.

Smith Rowe will aim for regular first-team football at the John Smith’s Stadium in another loan move following last season’s temporary switch to RB Leipzig, where he played three times.

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to complete the loan move to bring Emile to the club, as it’s the culmination of an ongoing process that began in early November.

“Nicky and I spent a week at Arsenal in the summer and Emile is a player that we know well. We’ve got some good relationships with the club and we’re very appreciative of them loaning us one of their very best young players.

“Emile will give us the creative link that we’ve been missing. He can play in a range of attacking positions and he can speed up our play. We’re really looking forward to working with him.”