European transfer news: Erling Haaland tempted by Real Madrid in blow for Premier League giants

Erling Haaland is “seduced” by the thought of joining Real Madrid, but the striker’s sale next summer is far from a certainty, according to Borussia Dortmund’s CEO.

The 21-year-old sensation has been linked with big clubs across Europe thanks to his stunning form for the German club, and Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been credited with interest.

Dortmund managed to hold onto their prized asset this summer, but the Norway international’s release clause of under £70 million will be activated at the end of the season.

That is expected to launch a cross-continental battle for Haaland’s signature, but Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke hit out at the suggestion that a departure is inevitable.

“It’s all bullshit,” he told Sport1 (via AS).

“Some experts say, ‘they’re in the stock market, they’re going to have to sell Haaland next summer.’

“The decision as to whether or not to sell someone at our club is taken exclusively by the board. It has not yet been decided if he will leave next summer.”

If Dortmund do cash in on the striker, who has started the new season with 11 goals in eight games in all competitions, Real Madrid appear to be the frontrunners.

“He is his own person. In any case, at some point he will play for one of the best clubs in the world, even though he is already playing at one of the best clubs in the world. But I know, of course, that he is seduced by Real Madrid,” Watzke added.

“The ball is in Erling’s court. I have a good relationship with (agent) Mino Raiola. It is not correct to assume that Mino only thinks about money. He also thinks about what is best for the player. Erling holds the key. I am neither optimistic nor pessimistic.”

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

QUIZ! Can you name the biggest rivalries in English football?

EUROPE Champions League groups ranked by difficulty

FEATURE Is Nuno Espirito Santo the right manager to arrest Tottenham's slump?