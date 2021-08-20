European transfer news: Robert Lewandowski keen for new challenge

Robert Lewandowski is ready for a fresh challenge away from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The prolific striker has been with the Bundesliga champions since 2014, playing himself into Ballon d'Or form in recent years - only for the prestigious award to be cancelled last year due to everyone's favourite virus.

Lewandowski amassed a quite astonishing 115 goals across 2019/20 and 2020/21, including three for Poland at the Euros.

And he's already up and running this season, following up an opening day strike with a brace in Bayern's German Super Cup win over great rivals Borussia Dortmund.

According to Sky Sports, though, Lewandowski wants to join another European club before he turns 35.

Fortunately for Bayern, he's only just about to celebrate his 33rd birthday - and his contract still has two years left to run.

It's also probably too late in the window to secure a move this summer, but these reports might well have put Europe's elite on high alert.

That said, when you consider clubs who might be able to stump up the considerable cash likely needed to lure him away from Bavaria, you're probably only realistically left with three: Manchester City, PSG and Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea should take care of their centre-forward need for a good few years, while PSG have just signed *checks notes* oh yes, Lionel Messi - to add to Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, so let's not get too silly.

City, though - you might have heard - have been sniffing around a certain Harry Kane. And who knows, if they can't land the England captain and have to have a rethink, maybe Lewa could emerge as a target.

After all, Pep Guardiola did once call him the "the most professional player I've ever met"...

