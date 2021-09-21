FIFA 22: Wayne Rooney to be added to the game as a FUT icon card

EA Sports have announced that Wayne Rooney is to have a FUT icon card in FIFA 22.

Rooney retired this year to take the management job at Derby County, after a 19-year senior career in which he broke the scoring records for both Manchester United and England. Now, the legendary forward to be playable within FIFA's Ultimate Team mode, in which you can build squads of current and retired icons of the game.

The introduction of Rooney into the game follows David Beckham's addition to FIFA 21. Another United legend is being added this year in the form of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, while Everton cult hero Tim Cahill is set to be introduced to FIFA 22, too. Eagle-eyed gamers have noticed too that Rooney is featured with the classic Nike Total 90 boots that he used to play in - which is a new addition to the game.

Iconic 🚲, iconic celebration. Forever an 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 legend, now a #FIFA22 ICON @WayneRooney

There are three tiers of card for each icon - and Rooney is no different. The three cards for the forward are rated 86, 88 and 91, with some cards featuring Rooney playing as a ST and others at CAM.

Rooney is the latest icon added the game, joining Cafu, Iker Casillas and Rooney's former Manchester United teammate Robin van Persie, who have all been part of EA's marketing campaign for the series.

Van Persie has an 87-rated card, an 89-rated card and a 91-rated card, all of which see the Dutchman as a ST. Casillas's cards are rated 87, 89 and 92, while Cafu has 88-rated and 90-rated RB cards, along with a 93-rated RWB card.

"In Robin van Persie’s long career, he was known world over as a deadshot number 9 with highly refined technical ability - which saw him score some incredible goals," EA say of van Persie, "The most successful goalkeeper in Real Madrid’s grand history, the story of 'San Iker' [Casillas] is a classic football fable."

"A key cog in some of Brazil and Europe’s greatest sides, Cafu’s attacking play down the right of the defence made him a legend of the game and inspired all his sides to triumph. Playing in Brazil, he won an incredible 11 domestic titles in just four years."

