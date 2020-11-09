Gerrard: Zungu is going to get better and better with time

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard heaped praise on South African midfielder Bongani Zungu after making his official debut during their 8-0 hammering of Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

The Light Blues scored eight goals in the top flight for the first time since 1981 as hapless Hamilton were hammered 8-0 at Ibrox.

But it was no surprise to the Gers boss, who has seen signs that his team have been readying themselves to unleash an onslaught on their domestic rivals brooding in recent weeks.

Zungu replaced Ryan Jack at half-time to make his Gers debut, which was another positive for Gerrard to take from the 90 minutes at Ibrox.

The Rangers mentor went on to praise Zungu, who he believes showed his quality with his aggressiveness and range of passing.

'We were comfortable when he came into the game, but it was about the second-half performance. We demanded top standards at half-time all the way through and I wanted more goals.

'Bongani came on and kept us balanced behind the ball and kept it ticking over. He showed his range of passing and his aggressiveness in his profile, so he is only going to get better and better with time.'