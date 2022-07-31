Haaland 'will score another day' - Guardiola backs striker after disappointing debut

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed 'incredible' Erling Haaland to come good following the striker's disappointing debut against Liverpool on Saturday.

Haaland, who turned 22 earlier in July, is already considered one of the world's best strikers and was signed by City in a £51.2 million deal from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

But the Norwegian endured a tough first outing for City on Saturday, missing several good chances - including one sitter - in the 3-1 Community Shield loss to the Reds on Saturday.

"He had chances, two or three in first half and one at the end," Guardiola said after the match.

"He fought a lot, made the movements. It's good for him to see the reality of new country, new league, but he was there.

"He didn't score. Another day he will score. He has incredible quality and he will do it. He has an incredible sense. He is going to help us a lot. He had the chances, he was there. Nothing changed."

Haaland's glaring miss in added time, when he hit the crossbar from six yards out, was met by ironic cheers from the Liverpool fans.

"He is strong," Guardiola said. "Another time he will put it in the net. What's the problem? It's football, he was there. He has the talent, he will do it."

And he added: "It's good to understand, I am not worried about that. The reality is that the season is a long 11 months, so intense, games every three days, but he is going to help us, I'm sure of that."