Hearts eyeing Old Firm double against Celtic

Daniel Stendel is hopeful victory over Rangers can give Hearts confidence of clinching an Old Firm double on Wednesday night.

The Jambos beat Steven Gerrard’s side 2-1 in the Ladbrokes Premiership at Tynecastle on January 26 and have the chance to repeat that feat after the two sides were drawn together in the quarter-finals of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

First, the Gorgie outfit – sitting one point behind Hamilton at the bottom of the table – have to face league leaders Celtic, who have lost only two domestic matches this season and only one at home.

However, boss Stendel takes encouragement from the win over the Gers.

“It showed that we can win games against teams from the top of the table,” he told Hearts TV.

“We need a really good day but what I can promise is that we will try to win.

“They have the best offence in the league and we need to put them under pressure and we need to take our chances and, if we can do that and defend well, I think we have a good chance.”

On the cup draw, he said: “First, a home game is good.

“When you want to win the cup you need to win against every team. They are one of the best teams but we showed in the past that we can win.

“I think it will be a good fight and I like that we play again in Tynecastle.”