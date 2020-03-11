Judge adjourns Southend winding up petition until April 29

Southend have had a winding up bid from HM Revenue & Customs adjourned until April 29 following a hearing.

HMRC officials claim an unspecified amount of tax was owed by the beleaguered Sky Bet League One club, who sit second bottom in Sky Bet League One, 16 points adrift of safety with only nine matches left in the season.

A judge in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court in London said the application would be reconsidered on April 29.