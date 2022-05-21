Kylian Mbappe saga takes final twist as transfer insider reveals his decision

Kylian Mbappe has decided to reject Real Madrid and sign a new contract with PSG, according to a transfer insider.

The France international has been the subject of interest from Madrid since last summer.

The Spanish giants tried to sign him in August but had an offer of £170m turned down by PSG.

They have long hoped to sign Mbappe as a free agent when his deal at the Parc des Princes expires on June 30.

But PSG are desperate to keep hold of their most prized asset and are willing to go to extraordinary lengths to retain him.

Reports on Friday suggested that Mbappe has agreed deals with both PSG and Madrid, and will reveal his decision this weekend.

And it now appears that PSG have been successful, with transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that Mbappe has decided to commit his future to his current employers.

Di Marzio writes that the World Cup winner has been persuaded to stay put thanks to PSG's generous salary offer, thought to be in the region of £4m per month.

The report adds that Mbappe's family and other people linked to him have advised him to remain at the Parc des Princes.

The news will come as a major boost to PSG, who were dreading losing one of the best players in the world against their wishes.

And it will be a heavy blow to Madrid, who had made Mbappe their top transfer target for the summer.

The La Liga champions supposedly withdrew from the race to sign Erling Haaland because they were so confident of landing Mbappe.

They will now need to look elsewhere for reinforcements as Carlo Ancelotti looks to refresh his squad ahead of next season.

"I don't know Mbappe's decision," PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.

"It's a personal matter for Kylian with the club. There are a lot of reports and rumours. While respecting Kylian, whose contract ends this season, it's up to the club and the player to deal with these issues.

"I'm not the right person to make a comment that concerns these two parties, especially not about the player."