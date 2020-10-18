Leeds transfer news: Liverpool and Tottenham set for £50m Kalvin Phillips bidding war

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will compete for the signature of Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips next summer, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to life in the Premier League with Marcelo Bielsa’s newly promoted side.

Phillips has played every minute of Leeds’ four league games, helping them collect seven points, with their only defeat coming away to champions Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

That form has earned the central midfielder international recognition too, as he made his senior England debut against Denmark in September before earning a further three caps during the October international window.

Phillips’ impressive form has been closely tracked by Premier League giants Liverpool and Spurs, according to the Mirror.

The interest from the two clubs could result in a £50 million transfer battle at the end of the campaign as Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho fight for his signature.

Phillips penned a five-year contract with his hometown club last year, tying him down to the Elland Road outfit until 2024.

But the Reds and Tottenham could tempt him to leave by more than doubling his £30,000 per week wages.

Mourinho is believed to view Phillips as a potential long-term successor to 31-year-old Moussa Sissoko, while Liverpool could soon be looking for a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who is in the final year of his deal and wanted by Barcelona.

Leeds are said to rate their homegrown talent at £50m, and turned down a £25m bid from Aston Villa for Phillips last year while they were still in the Championship.

