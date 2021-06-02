Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher backs ‘obvious candidate’ Rafa Benitez for Everton job

Jamie Carragher believes Rafael Benitez would be an excellent appointment for Everton.

The Toffees are on the lookout for a new manager after Carlo Ancelotti left the club to take charge of Real Madrid on Tuesday.

According to The Athletic, Benitez and Steven Gerrard are among the candidates despite their Liverpool connections.

Benitez managed Everton’s local rivals between 2004 and 2010, and has also taken charge of Chelsea and Newcastle.

Carragher, who grew up as an Everton fan before spending his entire career at Liverpool, thinks his boyhood club should seriously consider the Spaniard.

“As Carlo Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri will be wondering when he will next get the chance to appoint a former Real Madrid manager and Champions League winner with Premier League experience,” Carragher told the Daily Telegraph .

“How about immediately? Of the names instantly linked with Everton as the Ancelotti news broke, who is more qualified than my former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez?

“Rafa is available, settled in the area and I am sure he is ready if Moshiri is prepared to consider one of the more shocking managerial appointments in Merseyside football history.

“At the very least, Benitez should be under consideration as Moshiri begins yet another managerial quest. Not for the first time, before the owner decides the right candidate, he has to be clear of the football direction he wants to take.

“With Ancelotti, Everton pursued the tried-and-tested, proven experienced manager and stellar name. If that is what Moshiri still wants, Benitez is an obvious candidate.”

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is also a potential successor to Ancelotti, according to talkSPORT .

However, Sky Sports claims that Nuno could be the next Crystal Palace boss after a series of talks with the south London outfit in the last few days.

Roy Hodgson stepped down as Palace manager last month after four years at the helm.

