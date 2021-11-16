Liverpool: Manchester City star Raheem Sterling wants a controversial return, according to reports

Former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling wants to move back from Manchester City, after crossing the divide in 2014 for £50m.

That's the report coming out of Catalan publication El Nacional. Sterling, who starred for England over the summer at Euro 2020, is also highly coveted by Barcelona and Arsenal - with both sides making him a transfer priority.

But rumour has it that Sterling, who has been fiercely booed ever since his move away from Anfield, wants to return to the club that he left seven years ago.

Sterling's move to Manchester City was a controversial one in which the England forward gave an unsanctioned interview with the BBC, where he confirmed he had turned down a new deal with the Merseysiders. Sterling's representative, Aidy Ward, at the time claimed, "I don't care about the PR of the club and the club situation... He is definitely not signing. He's not signing for £700, £800, £900 thousand a week."

The player then reportedly pulled out of a tour of Asia, looking to force a move to City. He was panned by former Liverpool players, including Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness, for his apparent actions.

Liverpool turned down two bids before accepting close to £50m for the winger, making him the most expensive English player of all time back then.

Sterling has been immensely successful while at City but has struggled for game time since last season. This season, he's been replaced in the line-up by the current most expensive Englishman of all time, Jack Grealish. His contract runs out in 2023.

It's thought that Barcelona are most interested in Sterling, with new boss Xavi hoping to rejuvenate the Catalan giants. Barca are in desperate need of a winger who can stretch defences and Sterling fits the remit on the right.

Whether or not the LaLiga side can afford the no.7 remains another issue. Barca are currently cash-strapped and apparently favour a loan deal for the star.

Arsenal have also been linked, with Mikel Arteta reportedly a big fan of Sterling. the Gunners gaffer worked with City as Pep Guardiola's assistant and would reportedly love to add the player as an experienced option among his young frontline.