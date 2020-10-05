Liverpool: Three players close to an Anfield exit, with Jurgen Klopp looking to trim his squad

After a weekend to forget for Liverpool, it looks like a particularly quiet Monday. The club have already tied up the incomings they want this window - but there could still be players leaving the club.

Squad player Xherdan Shaqiri is one name linked with a move away from Anfield either on loan or permanently. He barely featured for the Reds in their title-winning campaign and will surely want to play minutes this season.

Further down the pecking order, Burnley have been interested in set-piece specialist Harry Wilson, who was on loan at Bournemouth last season. He may well leave on loan again this season, while Marko Grujic is attracting interest from Werder Bremen. Liverpool would prefer a permanent deal for him.

Given Jurgen Klopp's side have exited the Carabao Cup now after losing to Arsenal last week, opportunities will become even scarcer for younger players at the club who could well benefit from finding playing time elsewhere.

Two players who haven't left the champions - who perhaps were expected to earlier in the window - are Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gini Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum has been the centre of a contract saga with Liverpool after reportedly failing to agree an extension. Thiago Alcantara was brought in from Bayern Munich partly to address this issue, though it appears now that Wijnaldum will not be leaving Anfield this season.

RICHARD JOLLY Why this is a transfer window defined by deadwood more than big signings

Barcelona were interested but reportedly do not have the capital to swoop for the Netherlands international, who may well still go next summer anyway.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, like Wijnaldum, is competing for a central midfield berth. He was linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the transfer window as Nuno Espirito Santo's side searched for players who could operate in the centre of the park, along with at right wing-back.

NEWS Barcelona announce losses of £88million due to coronavirus impact

Oxlade-Chamberlain has experience in both positions, but Wolves opted for Ki-Jana Hoever from Liverpool instead.

Jurgen Klopp is said to favour a smaller squad to keep a close dynamic within his group. Liverpool have already sold Rhian Brewster after failing to attract any interest for Divock Origi, but included a buy-back clause for the Sheffield United-bound striker.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - and get your first five issues for just £5!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Adebayo Akinfenwa still considering post-football WWE career – and names opponents he’d love a Royal Rumble with

NEW CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BALL What Europe's elite will be playing with in the group stage

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world