Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp’s side end interest in Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car

Liverpool have dropped their interest in Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car, according to reports.

The Reds are keen to bring in a new defender before the January transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both expected to miss the remainder of the season through injury.

Joel Matip is also sidelined at present, meaning Liverpool’s three first-choice centre-backs are all injured.

Fabinho has deputised in the heart of the backline to great effect this term, but he too is currently out of action.

Jordan Henderson has been pressed into action at centre-half, with Nathaniel Phillips also becoming a more prominent member of the team than anyone would have anticipated last summer.

According to the Daily Mail , Liverpool made an approach for Caleta-Car, who has impressed with his performances in Ligue 1 this term.

The 24-year-old came close to joining West Ham last summer, but ultimately turned them down in a bid to secure a move to a club competing in the Champions League.

The Reds identified the Croatia international as a transfer target in recent days, but it now looks as if he will be staying at the Stade Velodrome.

RMC Sport reports that the move broke down because Marseille were unsure whether they would be able to secure a replacement.

Caleta-Car was at the airport ready to fly to England before the plug was pulled on the deal.

Liverpool are instead on the verge of signing Preston centre-back Ben Davies for a fee of £1.6m.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at Deepdale in the summer and had been expected to join Celtic.

However, the Premier League champions expect to announce a deal for the Englishman on Monday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side return to action with a home game against Brighton on Wednesday.

