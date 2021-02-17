Liverpool transfer news: Kylian Mbappe speaks about PSG future after Barcelona treble

Kylian Mbappe says he is happy at PSG but will not be basing decisions about his future on Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over Barcelona.

Mbappe delivered a sensational performance at the Camp Nou as PSG established a commanding lead in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The France international scored a brilliant hat-trick to put Mauricio Pochettino’s side in pole position to advance to the quarter-finals.

It was arguably the standout performance of Mbappe’s career so far, which has already seen him win the World Cup and four Ligue 1 titles.

The 22-year-old’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with Mbappe now into the final 18 months of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have both been linked with a move for the forward, with the La Liga giants considered the favourites to win the race for his signature if he leaves PSG.

Recent reports suggested Mbappe was happy to stay put for another year , before making a decision about his long-term future in 2022.

There has been talk that PSG’s thumping victory over Barcelona might have persuaded Mbappe that there is no better place for him to be.

But the former Monaco man says it would not make sense to make such a big decision on the back of one game.

“We are very happy," Mbappe told RMC Sport . "It was a very important match for us. We wanted to come here and win, and we did it in style.

"Tonight, it is magnificent but we have not won anything yet. I am happy. I always want to give the best of myself. I have not always had that success. But never in my life will I hide.

"Today, my hard work is paying off. We are feeling better and better physically [after a COVID-19 outbreak in the camp].

"It would be stupid to decide my future on a single match. The truth is that it is about reflecting for the long-term. I have always said that I am happy here. This sort of match makes me even happier. The PSG shirt is one that I hold dear to my heart.”

