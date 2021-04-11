Liverpool transfer news: Luis Suarez linked with shock return to Anfield this summer

Luis Suarez could make a shock return to Liverpool at the end of the season, according to reports in Spain.

The Uruguay international ended a six-year stay at Barcelona and joined Atletico Madrid last summer.

Suarez is enjoying an excellent season in the Spanish capital, having scored 19 goals in 26 La Liga outings.

His efforts have helped Diego Simeone’s side mount a challenge for the title, although Suarez will miss Sunday’s clash with Real Betis after picking up an injury in training.

Despite his considerable on-field efforts, the 34-year-old has grown frustrated with life at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

He is said to be fed up of playing in a defence-minded team, with Todofichajes reporting a strained relationship with Simeone.

Suarez is looking for a way out in the summer, just 12 months after he decided to join Atletico.

And the Spanish publication states that Anfield is a potential destination for the former Liverpool star.

The Uruguayan would be open to a second spell on Merseyside, although it is unclear whether Jurgen Klopp would find room for Suarez in his team.

However, Liverpool could be on the lookout for a new forward ahead of next term, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino having both been linked with the exit door.

The Reds may welcome the opportunity to add Suarez to their squad even if Firmino and Salah stay put, with the 34-year-old possessing vast experience and quality.

Suarez could also be tempted by a move to MLS with Inter Miami, the expansion side co-owned by David Beckham.

In his three and a half years at Liverpool, Suarez scored 82 goals in 133 appearances in all competitions.

Klopp’s side beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Saturday to move one place and two points behind the top four in the Premier League.

