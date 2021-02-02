Liverpool transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino confident Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG

Mauricio Pochetino says he thinks Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG beyond this summer.

The France international’s future is uncertain as he enters the final 17 months of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool, with reports suggesting he would be “keen” to move to Anfield.

Madrid remain at the front of the queue to sign the World Cup winner should he bid farewell to Paris at the end of the season.

Mbappe idolised Cristiano Ronaldo as a kid and it has reportedly long been his dream to play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool are still part of the conversation, and Jurgen Klopp would no doubt love to add Mbappe to his forward line.

But Pochettino says he is confident that the 22-year-old and Neymar - who has also been linked with rival clubs - will commit their futures to PSG.

"I believe that Neymar and Mbappe will stay, I have a feeling, and will stay a long time at PSG,” Pochettino told RMC .

“And I have no doubts, I am very optimistic. The club is working hard to keep them with us.

“Ney and Kylian are happy. They are having fun here.”

Pushed for his views on Mbappe’s refusal to publicly rule out a transfer, Pochettino replied: “I'm not here to comment on Kylian's words, but I think it was positive that he came out and was honest.”

Speculation over Mbappe’s future abounds, but it seems increasingly unlikely that Neymar will be leaving PSG this summer.

Indeed, the Brazil international refuted suggestions that he could be on the move in an interview with TF1 .

“I am happy today. I am truly happy,” he said. “Things have changed a lot. I can’t exactly explain why. But today, I am feeling good. I have adapted. I am calmer and I am happier. I want to stay at PSG.

"I also want Kylian to stay. We want PSG to be a great team. I want to continue to play football and be happy, that is the most important thing.”

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53% . All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

RANKED FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

FANS' VIEW What do you miss most about going to the football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

QUIZ! Can you name the 60 highest winter transfers by Premier League clubs?