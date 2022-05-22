Liverpool vs Wolves live stream: How to watch the Premier League final day from anywhere in the world

Liverpool vs Wolves live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday May 22, 4pm

Looking for a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream? You're in the right place.

Liverpool will be looking to keep their Premier League title hopes alive by beating Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side do not have their fate in their own hands. If Manchester City beat Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola’s team will be the champions of England for a fourth time in five years. Liverpool will need a favour from Steven Gerrard and co. to stand a chance of finishing the season on top of the pile.

The Reds must also ensure they got the job done against Wolves. A heavily rotated side beat Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday to ensure Liverpool remain a point behind City, but we can expect the big guns to return to the starting XI for this one.

Wolves will be hoping to end the season on a high, but Bruno Lage’s side are more likely to limp over the line. They could yet finish ninth, with Leicester and Brighton still able to leapfrog them in the standings. Still, that would not be too bad an outcome for a team that changed its manager last summer, and one which ended the 2020/21 campaign in 13th.

Liverpool will hope to welcome back Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah after the pair were taken off in the FA Cup final last weekend. Fabinho is unlikely to be involved, however, but Klopp is hopeful the Brazil international will be back in time for the Champions League final. Joe Gomez is a doubt but the defender would have been an unlikely starter even if he was fit.

Wolves will have to make do without Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo and Romain Saiss for their final game of the season. Liverpool have won each of their last 10 Premier League matches against Wolves, so Manchester City will not be expecting a favour from Lage’s side.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST on Sunday May 22 and is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

