Man City transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino wants Sergio Aguero at PSG

Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in the summer, according to reports.

The former Tottenham boss was installed in the PSG hot seat earlier this month following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Pochettino already has plenty of firepower at his disposal through the likes of Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe.

But the Daily Mirror report that the former Spurs boss is keen to bring Aguero to the Parc des Princes when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Aguero has endured an injury-hit campaign so far, making only two starts in the Premier League.

The Argentina international is set to feature when Man City host Birmingham in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

However, his time at the Etihad Stadium could be nearing an end, with the striker now having less than six months remaining on his deal.

As of January 1 Aguero has been free to negotiate directly with non-English clubs over a summer switch.

And Pochettino hopes a move to the French capital will appeal to the former Atletico Madrid marksman.

Aguero is paid around £240,000 per week at the Etihad Stadium, and PSG are one of the few clubs who could meet his wage demands.

But Pep Guardiola might not want to lose City’s all-time leading goalscorer, despite the fact he turns 33 in June.

"Just look at the numbers, the quality he has in the box, Sergio is unique," Guardiola said in the build-up to the Birmingham game.

"He has a tough, tough injury. The important thing is his mood is exceptional, I would say better than ever.

"It's important that the feeling, the last two weeks, his knee's reaction was really good after training. This is the best news we can have.

"He’s going to start, the minutes his performance level or knee will dictate. What's important is good quality minutes, as much as possible, we start from the beginning and after we'll see what happens.

"It will be great to have Sergio fit. He’s so optimistic. He says 'I will score goals' and that is the most important thing."

Guardiola also addressed the contractual situations of Aguero and Fernandinho, both of whom will be free agents in the summer as things stand.

"With the players in this part of the season, everything is open," he added.

”I am more than impressed with the first captain role of Fernandinho, he is leading in an exceptional way. In the good moments and the bad, bad moments.

"If everyone can take an example of what he has done so far, the team will be stronger."

