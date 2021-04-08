Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola’s side receive boost in Erling Haaland pursuit

Manchester City have received a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Norway international is the most in-demand footballer in the world, with several major European clubs keeping close tabs on his situation.

Haaland was originally expected to depart Dortmund in 2022, when a release clause in his contract will make him available for around £66m.

However, BVB’s struggles in the Bundesliga this season could result in the 20-year-old seeking pastures new this summer.

Haaland is enjoying a tremendous campaign at Signal Iduna Park, having scored 33 goals in 34 games in all competitions.

But despite his contributions, Dortmund are seven points adrift of the top four with seven matches left to play.

A failure to qualify for the Champions League could see him depart ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for the former Red Bull Salzburg star.

According to the Sunday Mirror , agent Mino Raiola hopes to make Haaland the first £1m-a-week player from next season onwards.

Such a pay packet would put the Norwegian out of reach for the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester United.

But Manchester City and PSG are two clubs who could afford to meet those demands, and that could give them an edge in the race for Haaland.

PSG’s priority this summer is tying Neymar and Kylian Mbappe down to new deals, so Pep Guardiola’s side could soon be in pole position to sign the Dortmund frontman.

City suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds on Saturday, despite playing more than half of the match with a man advantage.

Their lead at the top of the Premier League will be cut to 11 points if Manchester United beat Tottenham on Sunday.

