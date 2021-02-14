Manchester City transfer news: Real Madrid weighing up summer move for Aymeric Laporte

Real Madrid could make a move for Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte, according to reports.

The Frenchman started in Pep Guardiola’s side’s 3-0 victory over Tottenham on Saturday, as City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

However, Laporte has slipped down the centre-back pecking order this season, with John Stones emerging as Guardiola’s favoured partner for Ruben Dias.

The former Athletic Bilbao stopper has made only eight appearances in the Premier League, just seven of which have come from the start of matches.

Laporte is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2025 and there has been no suggestion that he wants to seek pastures now.

However, the Daily Star reports that Real Madrid could test City’s resolve by bidding for the 26-year-old at the end of the campaign.

Sergio Ramos could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu when his contract expires on June 30.

The Spain international has yet to agree fresh terms with Madrid, with Manchester United and PSG both thought to be keeping tabs on the situation.

If Ramos does indeed depart the Spanish capital, Zinedine Zidane’s side will be on the lookout for a replacement.

The story states that City would expect an offer close to the £57m they paid for Laporte in 2018 to consider selling him.

But the chance to raise some funds amid the coronavirus pandemic could appeal to the bean-counters at the Etihad.

City may have some of the wealthiest owners in football but they still need to balance the books to comply with Premier League and UEFA regulations.

Much could depend on how much first-team action Laporte receives between now and the end of the season.

Guardiola could soon start to rotate his team as City try to balance four different competitions.

The Premier League leaders return to action against Everton on Wednesday.

