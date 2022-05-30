Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag has discussed two defensive targets with club hierarchy

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has held talks with the club over potential deals for Pau Torres and Jurrien Timber, according to a transfer insider.

Speaking to Caught Offside (opens in new tab), Fabrizio Romano revealed that United (opens in new tab) are considering a move for at least one of the centre-backs this summer. Harry Maguire endured a difficult season in 2021/22, while Raphael Varane failed to live up to expectations following his move from Real Madrid (opens in new tab).

Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones have both been linked with a move away from Old Trafford ahead of next season. United are expected to be active in the market this summer after a disastrous campaign last time out.

Romano reveals that Ten Hag has mentioned the name of Timber in recruitment discussions with his new colleagues at Old Trafford. The 20-year-old made 75 appearances under Ten Hag at Ajax (opens in new tab), with whom he has already won two Eredivisie titles.

Torres is another player who has been mentioned as a potential target in the coming weeks. The Spaniard was linked with a move to United last summer, only for the club to opt for Varane instead.

The Villarreal stopper has a release clause of £51m, but the Yellow Submarine might be willing to do business for a smaller sum.

Torres has two years left on his contract at the Estadio de la Ceramica and is rumoured to be open to a move away. He has also been linked with a transfer to Tottenham (opens in new tab), who are looking to add to their defensive options ahead of Antonio Conte's first full campaign at the helm.

Romano adds that there are currently no signs that Maguire will be sold by United, although Ten Hag is planning to hold talks with the England international sooner rather than later.

Maguire, who was signed for £80m in 2019, is expected to still be a United player at the start of next season.

