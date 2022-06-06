Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag on the verge of making £70m first signing

Manchester United are close to completing their first signing of the Erik ten Hag era.

That's according to reports that state that the Dutchman, who took charge of the Red Devils last month, wants to rebuild his squad starting with the central midfield, following issues in the middle of the park last season.

Paul Pogba is now certain to leave Old Trafford, with the club having confirmed the exit of their record signing. Scott McTominay, Fred and Bruno Fernandes have all struggled this season too, Donny van de Beek ended last campaign on loan with Everton, while Nemanja Matic looks set to relink with Jose Mourinho on a free transfer. Juan Mata was also released.

(Image credit: Getty)

Filling the void for the 20-time champions will be Ten Hag's former Ajax general, Frenkie de Jong, according to Spanish outlet Sport (opens in new tab), who say that the 25-year-old is on the brink of joining for almost £70 million.

De Jong starred for the Netherlands last week, as Louis van Gaal's Oranje ran out 4-1 winners against Belgium. Comments about the Dutch style of play suiting the midfielder have further fuelled rumours of a move to the Premier League, though Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus have all been linked with De Jong's signature.

The Dutch schemer has had a tricky time adjusting to life under Xavi and hasn't flourished as much as he perhaps would have liked at Barcelona since moving in 2019. Sergio Busquets is still ahead of De Jong in the pecking order at No.6, while as an interior, it seems as if Xavi would be happy to let De Jong leave if it meant keeping La Masia product Gavi alongside Pedri in the midfield.

(Image credit: Getty)

Ten Hag knows De Jong well though, having worked with him at Ajax. De Jong was a key starter for the Amsterdammers when they made their famous run to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019, agreeing to leave the Eredivisie for Barcelona halfway through the season.

The new Red Devils manager even used the player as a central defender alongside Daley Blind during his time managing at the Johan Cruyff Arena, using his ability to evade pressure and dribble out of the backline.

De Jong is valued at £54m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.