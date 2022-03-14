Manchester United report: Chelsea star N'Golo Kante could move, with Red Devils capitalising on crisis
By Mark White published
Manchester United are admirers of Chelsea star N'Golo Kante – could he be the answer to their midfield woes?
Manchester United could sign Chelsea lynchpin N'Golo Kante to solve their midfield woes, capitalising on the unfolding crisis at Stamford Bridge.
It's been a rollercoaster week for the European champions, who are still reeling from the government-imposed sanctions announced last week. Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich had already announced his intention to sell the club he has owned for 19 years but sanctions have put the Blues under uncertainty.
With Chelsea unable to sign players, sell tickets or perhaps even complete the season, things are looking perilous – and even a new owner might not be able to guarantee the same kind of financial backdrop that the club has enjoyed over the past two decades.
Now, the Manchester Evening News have reported that Manchester United could give Chelsea a potentially much-needed cash injection – but at the cost of a much-loved midfielder leaving west London. N'Golo Kante has long been a target for the Red Devils and though the player is 30, the Blues may have no choice but to sell their most prized assets during troubled times.
This would come as a major blow to a club that has not had to sell players for financial reasons since Abramovich took over. The outgoing owner is said to be a huge fan of Kante, too, adding insult to injury.
United are no strangers to signing Blues stars – and even competing for the same targets.
Chelsea and United have gone toe to toe for the signings of Arjen Robben, Pedro and John Obi Mikel in the past – the latter being a controversial matter in that Mikel originally signed at Old Trafford. Further back, Mark Hughes represented both teams, as did Ray Wilkins, with each becoming a club legend at one of the two sides.
David Moyes famously brought Juan Mata to the Red Devils, Abramovich signed Juan Veron from United for Chelsea, while Jose Mourinho signed Nemanja Matic from Chelsea for United, just a couple of years after signing Radamel Falcao for Chelsea on a loan spell immediately after his dismal loan spell for United.
Kante is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
