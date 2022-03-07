Manchester United report: Barcelona have reached Marcus Rashford agreement, with forward set for exit

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is rumoured to want an exit from Old Trafford over his playing time under Ralf Rangnick.

Rashford broke through the United academy and managed to make his debut in the midst of an injury crisis in 2016. Since then, he's gone onto become a big star at Old Trafford, even captaining England and becoming a regular for Gareth Southgate.

But the forward has become disillusioned with playing time at Old Trafford, with multiple reports suggesting he could well be leaving his boyhood club this summer, since his contract expires in 2023.

In fact, Rashford has apparently been a target for Spain in the past. According to Mundo Deportivo, Rashford has already agreed a deal with Barcelona once before, in 2018, but backed down to remain at Old Trafford.

Rashford has expressed his interest in moving to one of Barcelona and Real Madrid in the past and could reignite that interest this summer. With the England star set to be available for free in 2023, prospective admirers might be able to sign Rashford at a knock-down fee this summer.

The 24-year-old hasn't been a regular this season, after returning from injury. Anthony Elanga has broken into the first team, with Jadon Sancho favoured on the left recently by interim manager Rangnick.

Rashford is valued at £76.5m by Transfermarkt.

