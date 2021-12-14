Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick eyes surprise move for £10m Marseille star

Manchester United are set to make a surprise move for Marseille defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara for £10m.

That's according to reports that link new Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick to a move for the French contract rebel, who will be able to walk away from the south of France for nothing next summer.

United are in clear need of a midfield enforcer and have been linked with some big names – from the likes of Declan Rice to Frenkie De Jong – so a cut-price deal for a player relatively unknown to English fans would be a surprise.

Rangnick is keen to put his imprint on this United team, however, and Kamara represents exactly the kind of player he wants to bring to Old Trafford.

Kamara is 22 years old and has represented his nation at every youth level, racking up over a hundred appearances for l'OM. A combative force in midfield, he originally began life as a defender before finding a role higher up the pitch - and he has shone even in Marseille's patchier moments over the past few seasons.

The Frenchman is not the kind of deal that United are used to – having signed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in the summer. Perhaps Daniel James was the last similar signing conducted by the Red Devils.

With Rangnick favouring a fluid 4-2-3-1/4-2-2-2 hybrid with a high press, however, there's room deep in midfield for Kamara to stake a claim. The Frenchman is competent on the ball, doesn't maraud forward too often and is suited to replacing either Scott McTominay or Fred in the role.

Fans could perhaps expect the Frenchman to be a squad player in the side.

Rangnick has made his intentions clear to add a midfielder, according to rumours, with his former RB Leipzig general Amadou Haidara originally linked with the role for United.

Rumours have also persisted that the German would like a new right-back but the faith shown to Diogo Dalot in recent matches has suggested that the Portuguese 22-year-old will have a future at Old Trafford.