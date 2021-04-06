Manchester United transfer news: Dortmund expect Haaland to stay but consider big-money Sancho sale

Borussia Dortmund expect to still have sought-after striker Erling Haaland in their squad next season, but they will listen to offers for Jadon Sancho, according to the German club’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Haaland’s electric form this season, with 33 goals in 32 games in all competitions, has caught the attention of many of Europe’s top clubs.

A bidding war is expected to kick off at the end of the season between Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

But Watzke insists Dortmund aren’t planning for a future without their prized asset, despite risking losing him for less than his market value in 2022, when a release clause of €75 million becomes active.

"We do not have a parallel plan. We will discuss this with Erling, his father and his agent Mino Raiola," Watzke told DAZN (via Mirror).

"We also want him to be happy to stay with us, to score goals for BVB next year with conviction. There is no alternative plan."

Another Dortmund player to have been linked with a summer switch is England winger Sancho, who has shone in the Bundesliga since his 2017 move from City.

"I'm not getting involved in probabilities, it's no good,” Watzke added.

"Jadon Sancho has been with us much longer than Erling Haaland. We'll have to speak to Jadon too.

"If there is an exceptional offer we will discuss it with the player and the agent, as always.

"Nonetheless, I am very sure that the transfer market will only run to a very limited extent this summer.

"Especially at the really big clubs you can see what kind of wounds coronavirus has inflicted, and they are not small ones that heal within two weeks."

