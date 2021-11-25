Manchester United transfer news: Dusan Vlahovic could be Ralf Rangnick's first signing

Manchester United have joined a lengthy list of suitors for Fiorentina hotshot Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports.

The Serbia international is one of the most exciting youngsters in Serie A and he's certain to be the subject of a fierce transfer battle after refusing to sign a new contract in Florence.

According to the Mail Online, United scouts have been tracking the 21-year-old with a view to a bid.

Should they decide to table an offer, they will face competition from Newcastle, Tottenham, Juventus and AC Milan for his signature.

Vlahovic established a reputation as one of European football’s rising stars last season, when he scored 21 league goals for Fiorentina and won Serie A’s Best Young Player award.

After protracted talks, Viola owner Rocco Commisso announced in October that the striker won’t extend his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

Commisso explained in a club statement that he had offered the youngster a lucrative deal that “would have made him the highest paid player in the history of the club”, but it wasn’t accepted.

“At this point, all that we can do is acknowledge the wishes of the player and his entourage and quickly identify feasible, appropriate solutions as we proceed with this exciting new season,” he said.

Vlahovic has been the subject of intense transfer speculation ever since, and Fiorentina may well field offers as soon as January.

But he remains a key player for the club under new coach Vincenzo Italiano, and any suggestions that the uncertainty over his future might impact his form were quickly dismissed.

Vlahovic is the league’s joint-top scorer alongside Lazio’s Ciro Immobile, with 10 goals in 13 games this season.

That included a hat-trick against Spezia at the end of October, and a superb double last weekend as Fiorentina became the first side to beat Milan in Serie A this season with a 4-3 victory at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

