Manchester United transfer news: Ed Woodward eyes surprise swoop for Jonny Evans

Manchester United are weighing up a surprise move to re-sign former defender Jonny Evans, according to reports.

The Leicester centre-back spent 11 years of his career at Old Trafford, first joining United aged 16.

The Northern Ireland international was a United first-teamer for seven seasons between 2008 and 2015, during which time he won three Premier League titles and two League Cups.

Evans moved to West Brom in 2015 and then joined his current club three years later.

He has been a huge success at the King Power Stadium and could earn a move back to United in the January transfer window.

Evans is out of contract at Leicester next summer and he has yet to agree an extension with the club.

According to the Sunday Mirror, that has alerted United to his possible availability in January, although Brendan Rodgers will be loath to lose a regular starter in the middle of the campaign.

However, the decision could be taken out of Rodgers’ hands if the Leicester board decide to cash in rather than risk losing the 32-year-old for nothing at the end of the season.

United’s defence has looked shaky at times this term, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof yet to win over the doubters.

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are injury-prone back-ups, and United are therefore considering adding another body to their pool of centre-backs in the winter window.

Evans would no doubt be interested in the possibility of returning to Old Trafford if he does not agree a new deal with Leicester.

However, the experienced defender might ask for assurances over game time as he approaches the end of his career.

United return to Premier League action at St Mary’s on Sunday, where victory would move them up to seventh in the table.

Solskjaer’s side will then take on PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday. A win at Old Trafford would see the Red Devils safely through to the round of 16.

