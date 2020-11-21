Manchester United transfer news: Eye-watering Ansu Fati deal was agreed with agent before Barcelona veto

Manchester United agreed a €150 million deal for Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati in the summer before the Spanish giants pulled out of the deal, say reports.

Fati was on the Red Devils’ shortlist after they failed in their efforts to land top target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

United were unwilling to meet Dortmund’s demands but according to Spanish outlet Sport, they agreed an eye-watering fee with Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes over the summer.

The influential Portuguese intermediary is said to have reached an agreement for a €150m fee from the Old Trafford club for the 18-year-old, who burst onto the scene last season.

However, Barcelona refused to sell the youngster despite their difficult financial situation, and United eventually secured deals for teenage wingers Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo instead.

There are high hopes around the future of Fati, who broke into the Barca first team last season aged 16 and soon started breaking records.

Before turning 17, Fati became the youngest player to score for the Catalan club ‘s senior side, the youngest player in La Liga history to score and set up a goal in the same match, and the youngest player to feature for Barca in the Champions League.

Then, on 10 December 2019, he scored the winner against Inter Milan in a group game to become the youngest Champions League goalscorer ever, aged 17 years and 40 days.

