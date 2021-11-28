Manchester United transfer news: Ralf Rangnick arrival boosts hopes of signing Erling Haaland

Manchester United’s appointment of interim boss Ralf Rangnick could provide a major boost in their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, say reports.

The Norwegian striker is wanted by a host of Europe’s top clubs, but he has a personal relationship with Rangnick.

The German was sporting director for Red Bull’s two European clubs, Leipzig and Salzburg, when the Austrian side signed Haaland from Molde in January 2019.

According to the Mirror, United believe that Rangnick could put them in pole position to beat off competition from the likes of Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid to sign the 21-year-old this summer.

Haaland will be available for around £63 million when a release clause in his Dortmund contract is triggered at the end of the season.

And having Rangnick at the negotiating table is likely to boost the Red Devils’ cause, given his pre-existing rapport with Haaland and his father Alf-Inge Haaland.

When it comes to winning the much-anticipated transfer battle for the Dortmund superstar, every little helps.

There’s little doubt that Rangnick played a key role in Haaland’s ascendancy into one of the world’s most feared strikers, taking him to Austria at a young age to help his development before agreeing a deal with Dortmund a year later.

The German will lead United until the end of the season, when he will step into an executive position for two years.

It would be from this role that the 63-year-old would look to strike a deal with the Bundesliga club, and convince Haaland that Old Trafford is the best place for him to go next.

The youngster has spent some time out injured this season, but that hasn’t impacted his outrageous goal record.

He’s got 14 strikes in 11 appearances in all competitions so far in 2021/22, maintaining a rate of more than a goal per game with the German club.

Since his January 2020 arrival at Dortmund, Haaland has notched 71 times in 70 games.

It’s little wonder Europe’s top clubs are scratching their chins trying to figure out how to convince him to join.

