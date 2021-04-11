Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils eye summer swoop for Ruben Neves

Manchester United have added Ruben Neves to their list of transfer targets ahead of the summer, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bolster his squad ahead of a potential Premier League title tilt next term.

United are currently second in the standings but are unlikely to catch Manchester City, who have a 14-point advantage.

Solskjaer will want to get closer to top spot next term, and United have begun to put together a shopping list for the summer.

According to 90min , Neves is among the players the Red Devils are keeping tabs on.

The Portugal international has been a regular for Wolves since joining the club in 2017.

The 24-year-old could be on the move this summer, though, with his contract at Molineux running until 2023.

The report states that Wolves would be open to cashing in on Neves at the end of the campaign.

And while United are prioritising other areas of the squad for strengthening - namely at centre-back, up front and out wide - they believe Neves would add something to the group.

However, Solskjaer said last month that United will have to be “realistic” in the market this summer.

“It’s definitely affecting everyone in football, the pandemic,” he said.

“Of course the lack of income, the finances that have affected everyone and it might affect us all well.

“We have to be realistic, we have to be responsible in the way we do our business both on and off the pitch.

“There’s improvements on the training ground, stadium. We just have to look at the whole picture.

“Where can we spend the money? And how much is there? It’s just the real world now. It has changed.”

United will move to within 11 points of City at the top of the table if they beat Tottenham on Sunday.

