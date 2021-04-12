Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils hone in on Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres to partner Harry Maguire

Manchester United are desperate to sign Villarreal’s Pau Torres in a bid to strengthen their back four.

According to AS, Man United have shown the most fervent interest in Torres, who is also being monitored by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The Spanish international is considered a promising long-term partner for club captain Harry Maguire in the centre of defence.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains unconvinced by Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, while Phil Jones hasn’t made a single appearance this season due to injury.

Torres is one of four options Man United are reportedly considering ahead of the transfer window, alongside RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate, Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

He has a release clause of €50million, which Villarreal expect to be paid in full before parting with him this summer.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at his hometown club, making his first-team debut in December 2016.

He played sparingly before a productive loan spell at Malaga in the Segunda Division, after which he became a regular for the Yellow Submarine.

Torres has made 27 appearances in La Liga this season, scoring vital goals against Real Betis and Real Valladolid in the club’s pursuit of European qualification.

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery took over from Javier Calleja in July, setting a Villarreal record for most unbeaten matches midway through his first season.

With eight games remaining, they sit seventh, just a single point behind Betis and Copa del Rey winners Real Sociedad.

Torres won his first cap for Spain in a friendly against Malta, grabbing the third goal in a commanding 7-0 win for the home side.

He is in contention to be part of Luis Enrique’s squad for the Euros, but recently missed World Cup qualifiers against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo through injury.