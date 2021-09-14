Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils made Ansu Fati enquiry

Manchester United made enquiries about the availability of Ansu Fati in the summer, according to reports.

Fati has been a rare bright spot for Barcelona over the last couple of years, and inherited Lionel Messi's No.10 shirt last month.

The Spain international is expected to be a key figure for Ronald Koeman's side this season once he returns to full fitness following a knee injury.

The forward is out of contract at the Camp Nou in 2022, but Mundo Deportivo writes that Barcelona are confident he will sign an extended deal.

The publication also reveals that United asked Jorge Mendes about Fati when they were negotiating a deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

Mendes, the Portuguese agent, represents both Ronaldo and Fati, and United asked him whether the latter might be available next summer.

It has also been reported that Mendes offered Fati to Manchester City, but Barcelona insist he is not for sale.

The club has the option to unilaterally extend the 18-year-old's contract until 2024.

That acts as an insurance policy which Barcelona would prefer not to invoke.

Instead, the Blaugrana want to mutually agree a new, long-term deal with Fati in the coming months.

Barcelona's financial woes are well documented, with club debts reported to stand at around £1.15 billion.

Nevertheless, Barca are determined to secure Fati's future by tying him down to an improved contract that accurately reflects his status in the squad.

They plan to wait until the teenager has fully recovered from his injury before opening detailed talks about a deal.

United were presumably informed by Mendes that Fati would not be leaving Barcelona any time soon.

However, until he puts pen to paper speculation about the Spaniard's future is bound to continue.

And if he is made available for transfer in a year or two's time, several Premier League sides are sure to be interested.

