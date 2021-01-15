Manchester United transfer news: Watford slap £40m price tag on Ismaila Sarr

Reports say Watford will not consider offers below £35 million for Ismaila Sarr after West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Crystal Palace showed interest in the winger.

The 22-year-old has been linked with the Premier League sides during the January transfer window after scoring four goals for the Championship club this season.

But the Hornets have no intention of selling the youngster and would need to receive a bid of £35-40m just to open talks, according to the Athletic.

Watford value the Senegal international at around £50m and they received enquiries from United, Liverpool and Palace over the summer, but none of those clubs made a high enough offer.

The financial hit teams have taken from the coronavirus pandemic means that the Championship side may be convinced to sell, but they are determined to make a good profit on the £25m they spent to sign Sarr from Rennes in 2019.

West Ham are interested in the forward but their attention is now focused on bringing in a natural centre-forward to replace Sebastien Haller, who moved to Ajax earlier this month.

The new issue of FourFourTwo is out now and available to buy online.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

TRANSFERS 5 things you need to know about Manchester United signing Amad Diallo

INTERVIEW Former Arsenal midfielder Denilson remembers crippling loneliness which ruined his Gunners career

QUIZ! Can you name every club Ian Wright scored against in the Premier League?