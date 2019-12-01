Michael Carrick reveals how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Mauricio Pochettino rumours

Manchester United assistant manager Michael Carrick insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unfazed by speculation linking Mauricio Pochettino with his job.

Solskjaer has come under pressure after United's indifferent start to the season, which leaves them down in 11th place in the Premier League table at the time of writing.

Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham last month and has emerged as a candidate for the position at Old Trafford.

But Carrick insists neither he nor Solskjaer pay attention to speculation in the media.

“That is just the way it goes. It is not something you even contemplate at all and that’s genuine," he said ahead of Sunday's meeting with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

“In a position like this, as a coach or player at United, you can’t be swayed by what is said outside.

"We are professional, focused and believing in what we are doing. It’s not an issue at all. There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes not just putting the first team together.

“I have had all this since when we were winning leagues. I remember the start of the 2007/08 season, there was stick because we weren’t scoring enough goals or we weren’t playing well enough.

“Then we won the Champions League. So you become totally oblivious to it, that’s the truth. Some of the things said or written, it doesn’t effect us. It is the nature of the game. The beauty of being at this place is the scrutiny and expectations.

“And if you are fortunate to be here a period of time, you get used to it. Some of the young lads and new boys coming in, they will get used to it as well.”

United will close the gap separating them from the top four to six points if they beat Villa on Sunday.

