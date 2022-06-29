Papa John's Trophy 2022/23: Groups, dates, how to watch and more
Everything you need to know about the Papa John's Trophy for the 2022/23 season
The 2022/23 Papa John’s Trophy now seems closer than ever following the draw to confirm the groups and important dates for next season's competition.
This competition sees all League One and League Two sides compete with academy sides from the Premier League for a spot at the Wembley final. No teams from the Championship are included, however. This is primarily a chance for lower league sides and youngsters to win a trophy next season.
Papa John’s Trophy 2022/23 Groups
Sides from League One and League Two have were sorted into the following groups during the June draw:
Group A
Harrogate Town
Hartlepool United
Morecambe
Everton U21
Group B
Bolton Wanderers
Crewe Alexandra
Tranmere Rovers
Leeds United
Group C
Port Vale
Shrewsbury Town
Stockport County
Wolves U21
Group D
Accrington Stanley
Rochdale
Salford City
Liverpool U21
Group E
Barnsley
Doncaster Rovers
Lincoln City
Newcastle United U21
Group F
Derby County
Grimsby Town
Mansfield Town
Manchester City U21
Group G
Barrow
Carlisle United
Fleetwood Town
Manchester United U21
Group H
Bradford City
Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday
Leicester City U21
Group A
Charlton Athletic
Colchester United
Gillingham
Brighton U21
Group B
AFC Wimbledon
Crawley Town
Portsmouth
Aston Villa U21
Group C
Cheltenham Town
Milton Keynes Dons
Walsall
West Ham United U21
Group D
Peterborough United
Stevenage
Wycombe Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur U21
Group E
Bristol Rovers
Plymouth Argyle
Swindon Town
Crystal Palace U21
Group F
Exeter City
Forest Green Rovers
Newport County
Southampton U21
Group G
Oxford United
Leyton Orient
Sutton United
Chelsea U21
Group H
Cambridge United
Ipswich Town
Northampton Town
Arsenal U21
Papa John’s Trophy 2022/23: key dates
- Group games: August 31, September 21, October 19
- Second Round: November 30
- Third Round: December 14
- Quarter Final: January 11
- Semi-Final: February 1
- Final: March 19
How to watch the Papa John’s Trophy
Some games from the Papa John’s Trophy, including the final and possibly some earlier knockout rounds, will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports.
