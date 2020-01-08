Preston sign Celtic forward Scott Sinclair for undisclosed fee

Preston have signed forward Scott Sinclair from Celtic on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 30-year-old, who scored 62 goals in 167 appearances for the Scottish Premiership champions, arrives at Deepdale for an undisclosed fee.

Sinclair told Preston’s website: “I am so delighted to get the deal done. I have been waiting to finally get down here to sign and I can’t wait to get started and to finally meet the lads.

“I spoke to the manager before I came and he spoke about training, about the tactics and I like where the club is heading – he persuaded me to come and I am so happy.

“I have had a fantastic three-and-half-years with Celtic, we did the treble-treble, I got the PFA Player of the Year, scored goals and was top goalscorer, but now it is a new chapter for me.

“I am coming here to improve and to help the team push for promotion.”

Preston boss Alex Neil said: “The season until this point has been good, in terms of getting us into that top-six contention, but we have needed to strengthen and add a little bit of know-how and experience in certain areas.

“Scott is someone we have been interested in, and we have coveted before, and now that we have got him across the line, I am hoping that he will add that bit of quality and experience that we need.”