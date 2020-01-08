Preston sign Celtic forward Scott Sinclair for undisclosed fee
Preston have signed forward Scott Sinclair from Celtic on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The 30-year-old, who scored 62 goals in 167 appearances for the Scottish Premiership champions, arrives at Deepdale for an undisclosed fee.
Sinclair told Preston’s website: “I am so delighted to get the deal done. I have been waiting to finally get down here to sign and I can’t wait to get started and to finally meet the lads.
“I spoke to the manager before I came and he spoke about training, about the tactics and I like where the club is heading – he persuaded me to come and I am so happy.
“I have had a fantastic three-and-half-years with Celtic, we did the treble-treble, I got the PFA Player of the Year, scored goals and was top goalscorer, but now it is a new chapter for me.
“I am coming here to improve and to help the team push for promotion.”
Preston boss Alex Neil said: “The season until this point has been good, in terms of getting us into that top-six contention, but we have needed to strengthen and add a little bit of know-how and experience in certain areas.
“Scott is someone we have been interested in, and we have coveted before, and now that we have got him across the line, I am hoping that he will add that bit of quality and experience that we need.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.