This is the season that Cristiano Ronaldo can prove himself as the best footballer of all time - ahead of Lionel Messi - according to one admirer.

Robbie Savage has been talking about the Messi vs Ronaldo debate, which has been raging since the pair burst onto the scene in the 2000s.

Both players ascended to the very top of the game in opposite sides of LaLiga's El Clasico clash, with Ronaldo joining Real Madrid to pit himself against Messi's Barcelona. Ronaldo has five Ballon d'Ors to Messi's six.

The pair have frequently been cited as the greatest of all time - but now Savage says both stars moving clubs this summer is the perfect opportunity for his favourite of the two to stride clear in the debate.

"I think this is the pivotal season where Ronaldo, for me, will be crowned the best player ever," he told William Hill.

"Messi started PSG, you know, he’s had a couple of injuries and is not got off to the best starts.

"I would say, because Ronaldo has done it in Spain, he started off in Portugal, come to the Premier League, Italy, and now doing it again at 36 in the Premier League.

"I would say the two greatest players ever if this season dictates, Ronaldo in the Premier League getting 20 goals, and Messi struggling in Ligue 1, I would say Ronaldo is the greatest ever."

Messi scored his first goal in Paris Saint-Germain colours against Manchester City in the Champions League, while Ronaldo is already flying both in the Premier League and Europe.

The Portuguese is 16/1 to win the Ballon d'Or this December.

