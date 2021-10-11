Arsenal transfer news: Gunners line up bid to bring Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back from Liverpool

Arsenal want to bring Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back to the Emirates from Liverpool in January, according to reports.

The Sun writes that Mikel Arteta is interested in signing his former Gunners team-mate on loan with the option of making the move permanent at the end of the season.

It would mark a return to north London after four years away for the 28-year-old, who joined the Reds in a £35 million deal in 2017.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is said to be frustrated with his lack of game time under Jurgen Klopp and eager to embrace a new challenge.

The England international has made just five appearances in all competitions this season and started in one Premier League game.

The likes of Fabinho, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott have all enjoyed more time on the pitch than the Ox this season.

His good relationship with Arteta and the club could boost the chances of a reunion, and he’s out of contract at the end of next season, which could tempt Liverpool to cash in.

Oxlade-Chamberlain missed the first half of last season with a knee injury and struggled to break into Klopp’s side on his return, starting one league game after his return to fitness in December.

If he’s to have any chance of forcing his way back into England contention ahead of the World Cup next year, he’ll need to find a way of being on the pitch more often.

The former Southampton man’s last cap for his country came in November 2019, a 4-0 win over Kosovo, and he will undoubtedly have ambitions of adding to his 35 international caps.

