Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Former player warns that Son Heung-min could leave if Harry Kane is sold

Tottenham Hotspur risk losing Son Heung-min if they agree to sell Harry Kane, warns former midfielder Darren Anderton.

Speaking to Goal, Anderton explained that it would only be natural for Son to start looking elsewhere in the event that Spurs’ talismanic striker moves on.

“If Kane was to leave Tottenham, then I think Son would start to question his future. All players do,” said Anderton, who made more than 300 appearances during his 12 years at White Hart Lane.

“If you see a team-mate go on and leave, you’re disappointed. Why wouldn’t you be? And, at that point, if you don’t do well the following season, then you’re going to ask the questions yourself.

“Of course, you’re happy for your team-mate if he goes on and wins the Premier League somewhere, or the Champions League, but there’ll be a little bit of envy in there that you want that as well.

“You want a piece of that. And if you don’t believe that that’s going to happen at the club you’re at, then you’re going to start thinking about moving on.”

After Kane admitted that he plans to discuss his future with Daniel Levy, and that he might need to leave Tottenham in order to win trophies, speculation about his potential destination has gone into overdrive.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been linked with moves for the England captain, who registered the most goals and assists in the Premier League last season.

Despite impressing on an individual level, Spurs struggled as a team, finishing in seventh, well short of qualification for the Champions League.

Son, who has previously attracted the attention of Barcelona and Real Madrid, has a great understanding with Kane and would be desperately disappointed to see him go.