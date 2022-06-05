Tottenham report: Spurs REJECT chance to sign Paulo Dybala – for one main reason

Tottenham have turned down the chance to sign Paulo Dybala because of his wage demands, according to reports.

The Argentina international is on the lookout for a new club as he prepares to leave Juventus (opens in new tab) when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Inter (opens in new tab) and AC Milan (opens in new tab) are both weighing up offers for a player who has spent most of his career in Italy, but there is rumoured interest from Premier League clubs too.

Manchester United (opens in new tab) have been linked with a move for the forward, while Tottenham (opens in new tab) has been spoken of as another potential destination.

But the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) writes that Dybala will not be lining up for Antonio Conte's side next season after Spurs turned down the chance to sign him.

Inter have submitted the highest offer to Dybala's representatives so far, supposedly proposing a deal worth £260,000 per week.

The attacker is holding out for closer to £280,000, which is beyond what Spurs would be willing to pay him.

Tottenham have already signed two players from Juventus this year, with Dejan Kuluseveski (initial loan) and Rodrigo Bentancur (permanent) arriving in January.

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham's managing director, has strong links with the Italian giants and he had hoped these would help his current club in their pursuit of Dybala.

But the 28-year-old will not be playing for Conte next term after Spurs withdrew their interest.

It is unclear exactly how Dybala, who does his best work as a second striker, would have fitted in at Spurs.

There is no natural place for him in Conte's favoured 3-4-3 formation, in which Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are guaranteed two of the starting spots in attack.

The report adds that Tottenham are currently looking to strengthen other areas of their squad, including the defence.

Clement Lenglet of Barcelona (opens in new tab) and Alessandro Bastoni of Inter (opens in new tab) are two centre-backs the north Londoners are keeping tabs on.