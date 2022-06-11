Tottenham report: Spurs set to win race for the 'next Trent Alexander-Arnold'

Tottenham are set to win the race to sign Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence, according to reports.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, helping Steve Cooper's side win promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.

Spence was one of the standout performers in the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign.

The attack-minded full-back scored two goals and provided four assists for Forest, earning admiring glances from clubs in the top flight.

According to the Guardian, Spurs are poised to complete a deal for a player who has been likened to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Tottenham will pay £20m for Spence, whose forward-thinking instincts should make him a good fit for Antonio Conte's preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Spence will compete with Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty for the right wing-back spot next season.

Forest had hoped to keep hold of a player who was influential in their promotion-winning season, but their hopes of retaining Spence were slim once clubs of Tottenham size began to consider a swoop.

The London-born defender will be Spurs' second signing of the summer, after Ivan Perisic agreed to move to north London following the expiration of his Inter contract.

Conte will have more money to spend ahead of next season, with the club's owner ENIC having pumped an additional £150m into the coffers.

Conte's side secured a top-four finish and Champions League football on the final day of last season.

They will hope to challenge the top two of Manchester City and Liverpool in 2022/23, and are looking to bolster their squad in all areas.

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres is another player Tottenham are considering, while Inter's Alessandro Bastoni remains a target.

Lucas Paqueta of AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie have also been spoken of as potential targets.

However, Spurs rejected the chance to sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer due to concerns over his wage demands.