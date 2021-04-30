Tottenham transfer news: Son Heung-min set to pen new Spurs deal amid Bayern Munich and Real Madrid links

Tottenham winger Son Heung-min is set to pen a new contract with the club despite interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, say reports.

The 28-year-old has been in superb form for Spurs this season, contributing 20 goals and 16 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

He has another two years left to run on his deal with the north London club, but the Daily Star reports that terms are close to being agreed for an extension.

Negotiations have been ongoing since September and look set for a positive conclusion, despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of Son’s strike partner Harry Kane.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is in need of some good news after a difficult week in which his club was involved in the failed Super League project, sacked manager Jose Mourinho and lost the League Cup final to Manchester City.

Bayern and Real were linked with summer moves for the South Korea star, but his future appears to be at Tottenham.

