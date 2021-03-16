Tottenham transfer news: Spurs and Chelsea among contenders to sign Paulo Dybala

Chelsea and Tottenham could go head-to-head for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to reports.

Dybala could be on his way out of Turin this summer, as Juve look to raise funds for their own recruitment plans.

The Argentina international was named Serie A’s Most Valuable Player in 2019/20, but he has endured a difficult campaign this time around.

Dybala has been restricted to just 11 appearances in Serie A, only eight of which have come as starts.

He has been out of action since sustaining a knee injury in January, prior to which he struggled with other fitness issues.

The Argentine is expected to return before the end of the campaign, but this could be his final one in Turin.

According to France Football , Chelsea and Tottenham are among the contenders to sign the former Palermo attacker.

The report states that both Premier League clubs would be willing to spend up to £47.5m on Dybala, who will turn 28 in November.

The forward is out of contract in 2022 and Juve will almost certainly look to cash in on him this summer unless he puts pen to paper on an extension.

Dybala was heavily linked with a move to Spurs before the start of last season when Mauricio Pochettino was still in charge of the club.

The latest stories suggest Tottenham are still interested in him, with Jose Mourinho considering attacking reinforcements ahead of next term.

Chelsea are also thought to be on the lookout for additions in the final third, having scored only 13 goals in Thomas Tuchel’s first 12 games in charge.

The London duo could face competition from elsewhere if Dybala is indeed made available for transfer.

Spanish outlet El Gol Digital has suggested Liverpool are also keen on the 27-year-old, who joined Juventus back in 2015.

