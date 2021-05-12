Tottenham transfer news: Three European giants form queue for €12m-rated Serge Aurier

Real Madrid, PSG and AC Milan are interested in signing Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier this summer, say reports.

The 28-year-old enters the final year of his contract at the end of the season and the north London club could be tempted to cash in.

French outlet FootMercato reports that the Ivory Coast international is wanted by his former club PSG, where he would be reunited with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The manager and player have been speaking in recent months and Aurier still has a good relationship with the Ligue 1 club.

However, Real are also in the running as they look for a deputy to Dani Carvajal at the Bernabeu.

The Spanish side’s interest is at a very early stage, but the Ivory Coast international has spoken to Merengues defender and former Lens team-mate Raphael Varane about a potential move.

Spurs will demand around €12 million for Aurier’s signature, and Calciomercato reports that Milan are also monitoring the situation.

The Italian giants want to reinforce the right side of their defence with an experienced player and Aurier fits the profile they are looking for.

The Ivorian has made 27 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

