Transfer news: Barcelona to rival Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City for Erling Haaland

Barcelona have joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Norway international is the most in-demand player in the world at present, with a host of clubs interested in acquiring him.

Haaland was originally expected to depart Signal Iduna Park in 2022, when a £66m release clause will become active.

However, Dortmund’s struggles this season could see the club cash in on the striker ahead of next term.

BVB were knocked out of this year’s edition of the Champions League by Manchester City on Wednesday.

And they are facing an uphill battle to qualify for next season’s competition, with Edin Terzic’s charges currently seven points adrift of the top four in the Bundesliga.

Premier League trio Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are among the clubs who have been linked with Haaland.

Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich are also said to be keeping close tabs on the former Red Bull Salzburg frontman.

And according to Mundo Deportivo , Barcelona have now added their name to the ever-growing list of Haaland’s suitors.

The La Liga giants would prefer to sign him this summer, but they are prepared to delay for 12 months if need be.

Dortmund may yet dig in their heels and keep hold of Haaland, as they did with Jadon Sancho last summer.

Sancho was heavily linked with Manchester United, but BVB stood firm and refused to let the winger go.

The report in the Spanish outlet states that Real Madrid would rather sign Kylian Mbappe than Haaland.

And that could open the door to Barcelona, who are looking to bolster their attack ahead of next season.

The Blaugrana did not sign a direct replacement for Luis Suarez after the Uruguay international departed last summer.

However, it is unclear whether Barcelona would be able to afford Haaland, with the club said to have debts totalling more than €1 billion.

