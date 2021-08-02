Transfer news: Liverpool and Tottenham could go head-to-head for Adama Traore

Liverpool and Tottenham are both pursuing Wolves winger Adama Traore, according to reports.

The Spain international could be on his way out of Molineux after three years at the club.

Spurs appointed Nuno Espirito Santo, who left Wolves at the end of last season, as their new manager in July.

The Portuguese worked with Traore throughout his time in the West Midlands and is now said to be eyeing a reunion in north London.

According to the Daily Mail, Nuno wants to bring the speedy winger to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wolves have not yet had any contact with Traore's suitors but they are willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old.

The former Barcelona man, who only has two years remaining on his contract, is valued at around £45m by his current employers.

Tottenham might hope to negotiate that fee, but Nuno believes Traore would help revitalise the team's attack.

Spurs have already signed Bryan Gil from Sevilla this summer, with Erik Lamela moving in the opposite direction.

They are also thought to be closing in on a deal for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, after which Traore could be next through the door.

But the Daily Star has credited Liverpool with an interest in the wide man, who is one of the fastest players in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp labelled the ex-Aston Villa speedster as "unplayable" last term and could attempt to bring him to Anfield.

The Reds reportedly need to sell before they can buy, however, and that scupper any purported deal for Traore.

It is also hard to see where the Spaniard would fit in at Anfield, where Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota would presumably be ahead of him in the pecking order.

That could leave Tottenham in pole position to sign Traore, should they decide to go through with the move.

