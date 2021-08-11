Transfer news: Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham all want Corentin Tolisso

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all in the market to sign Corentin Tolisso this month, according to reports.

The three Premier League clubs are eyeing a deal for the France international, who could be on his way out of Bayern Munich.

According to Bild, the Bundesliga champions are looking to sell Tolisso before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

The respected German publication states that Bayern are looking to raise funds for their pursuit of Marcel Sabitzer.

The RB Leipzig man is a key target for Julian Nagelsmann, who is now in charge of Bayern after a spell at the Red Bull Arena.

Tolisso is out of contract next summer and may be planning to leave on a free transfer in 2022.

As such, Bayern are asking for just £8.5m for the central midfielder, who they signed from Lyon four years ago.

That price makes him extremely attractive to the Premier League trio, each of whom is on the lookout for reinforcements in the engine room.

West Ham and Juventus have already shown an interest in Tolisso, and they are now set to be joined in the race by Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United.

The Gunners have been linked with several midfielders this summer, including Tolisso's former Lyon team-mate Houssem Aouar.

Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard have returned to Real Madrid following loan spells at the Emirates Stadium.

Granit Xhaka is now staying put after talk of a move away, but Arsenal still look short in the centre of the park.

Tottenham are also seeking further strength in depth in that area of the pitch, with Tanguy Ndombele potentially heading for the exit door.

United, meanwhile, have now turned their attention to strengthening the midfield following the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Tolisso would represent a terrific bargain at £8.5m, and the club that moves quickest could be rewarded given Bayern's desire to sell.

